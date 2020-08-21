U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. DA Davidson started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 30,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 94,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,090,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,033,000 after buying an additional 852,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 41,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 15,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.18. 227,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,730,093. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average is $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

