U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,152,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,551,039 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.67% of U.S. Bancorp worth $373,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,707,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,561,000 after buying an additional 1,055,669 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 56.3% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,102,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,369,000 after buying an additional 4,717,407 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,486,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,717,000 after buying an additional 309,673 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,022,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,724,000 after buying an additional 64,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,281,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,749,000 after buying an additional 193,395 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.21. 5,998,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,988,405. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

