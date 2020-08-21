Ultragate (ULG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $62,216.00

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded up 25.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last week, Ultragate has traded 48.7% higher against the US dollar. One Ultragate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. Ultragate has a total market cap of $115,714.92 and approximately $62,216.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00478688 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00017076 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00011595 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002944 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010491 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000274 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000266 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001218 BTC.

About Ultragate

Ultragate is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 9,402,856 coins. Ultragate’s official website is www.ultragate.net

Buying and Selling Ultragate

Ultragate can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultragate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultragate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultragate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

