United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,773 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $101,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.55. 2,292,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,883,805. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.96. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $162.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $138.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

