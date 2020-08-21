UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,342 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.5% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 118.8% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.46.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,684,750.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 118,186 shares of company stock valued at $36,658,101. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $313.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,245,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619,470. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $324.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

