Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.33.

UHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of UHS traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.68. 16,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,229. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $157.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.68.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $2.20. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 108.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 597 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 105.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 779 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

