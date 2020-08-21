UNUS SED LEO Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 21st. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00010915 BTC on exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $1.27 billion and approximately $12.11 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.67 or 0.00514308 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000807 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002619 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

