US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 6,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on USFD. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded US Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on US Foods from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.73.

In other US Foods news, Director Carl Andrew Pforzheimer bought 5,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,156.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in US Foods by 68.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 379.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 120.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 257.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USFD traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,572,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,292. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -166.20 and a beta of 1.39. US Foods has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $43.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that US Foods will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

