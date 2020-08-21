Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.2% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.96. The stock had a trading volume of 75,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,791. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $130.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

