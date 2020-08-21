Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,122,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107,976 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $84,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $126,871,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $230,132,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49,627.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,159,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148,893 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,505,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,122 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,194,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,095,365. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.11.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

