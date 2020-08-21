Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.66. The company had a trading volume of 70,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,637. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.16. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $94.86.

