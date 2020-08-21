Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 35.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 367,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $25,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $510,000. Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter.

VGIT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.56. 1,493,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,021. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.85. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $65.69 and a 52-week high of $70.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

