Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 18,670 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 33,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 48,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $80.88. 231,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,099,055. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.84. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

