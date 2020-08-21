Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Decreased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 91.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,037 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.5% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.40. 660,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,752. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.38. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $170.84.

