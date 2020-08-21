Vantage Investment Partners LLC Purchases 92,669 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 92,669 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $7,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Graham W. Bacon bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.85.

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $18.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,643,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,464,194. The stock has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.41. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.90.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

