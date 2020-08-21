Vantage Investment Partners LLC Sells 9,482 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,482 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.97. The company had a trading volume of 9,016,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,039,324. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.12. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.