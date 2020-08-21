Veritaseum (VERI) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.53 Million

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. In the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. Veritaseum has a market cap of $6.53 million and $2,351.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veritaseum token can currently be bought for $3.04 or 0.00026130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00122064 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.86 or 0.01736525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00190059 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000871 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00146881 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Fatbtc, Tokenomy, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

