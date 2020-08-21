Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,963 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 0.8% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 4,709 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,057,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,584,900. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

