Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Decreased by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,187 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $18,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank grew its position in Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 22,981 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 163,532 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,787,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 6.7% in the first quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 135,620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,286,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 375,507 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $20,175,000 after purchasing an additional 28,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,056,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,584,895. The firm has a market cap of $244.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

