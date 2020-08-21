VIDY (VIDY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.28 Million

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One VIDY token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global, MXC, Hotbit and Gate.io. VIDY has a market capitalization of $16.28 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIDY has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040436 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004848 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $638.49 or 0.05455180 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003696 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014482 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,422,083,206 tokens. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bithumb Global, MXC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

