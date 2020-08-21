Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Ithaka Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Ithaka Group LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,014 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 6.4% of Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $46,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total transaction of $1,361,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,479 shares of company stock valued at $11,145,291. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.07.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $3.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $204.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,838,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,709,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.50. The company has a market capitalization of $386.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

