Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,485 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,098,120 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $176,947,000 after acquiring an additional 19,524 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 73,167 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:V traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.94. 445,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,917,729. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,479 shares of company stock valued at $11,145,291. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.07.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

