Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,732 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 581.4% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Walmart by 75.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 640.6% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.12.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,911,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock worth $31,743,250 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WMT traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.57. 8,913,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,206,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.31. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $137.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

