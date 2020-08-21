Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS.

NYSE:WMT opened at $130.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.36. Walmart has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $137.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. MKM Partners began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.12.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $10,483,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at $249,040,850.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 259,605 shares of company stock worth $32,361,425 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.