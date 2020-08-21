Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Position Reduced by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. cut its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,472 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,240,390,000 after buying an additional 565,404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,598,989,000 after buying an additional 386,175 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,104,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,075,326,000 after buying an additional 221,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 101.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,013,239,000 after buying an additional 4,581,961 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,054,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,670,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.07.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

