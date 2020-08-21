Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,848 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.12. 4,911,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,736,809. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $232.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

