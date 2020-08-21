Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by North Growth Management Ltd.

North Growth Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.07.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $127.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,054,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,670,910. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.77 and its 200-day moving average is $115.72. The stock has a market cap of $230.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.45, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.