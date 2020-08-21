Waves (WAVES) Price Reaches $3.52 on Major Exchanges

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Waves has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for about $3.52 or 0.00030037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bitbns, OKEx and Tidex. Waves has a market capitalization of $361.80 million and approximately $147.88 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00035311 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00016457 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00011307 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00009007 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00006586 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 102,797,476 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Kuna, LiteBit.eu, COSS, BCEX, Gate.io, YoBit, Tidex, Stocks.Exchange, Exmo, Exrates, Coinrail, Livecoin, HitBTC, Coinbe, Indodax, Liqui, Binance, Upbit, Bittrex, Huobi, Waves Decentralized Exchange, OKEx and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

