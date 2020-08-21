WAX (WAXP) Trading Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. WAX has a total market cap of $67.05 million and $3.95 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WAX has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One WAX token can now be bought for about $0.0515 or 0.00000444 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00122709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.91 or 0.01739155 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00189729 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000870 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00146819 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000156 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX was first traded on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,693,592,330 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,300,910,805 tokens. WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WAX is wax.io

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bithumb, Bittrex, C2CX, Kyber Network, Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, IDEX, Radar Relay, Upbit, Huobi, Kucoin, Bibox and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.