Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 17,288 Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 206,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,371,000 after buying an additional 107,810 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 24.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 31.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 12.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.8% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.85.

NYSE:CE traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $99.81. The stock had a trading volume of 574,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.40. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $128.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.51.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

