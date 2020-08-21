Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 27.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 327,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,610,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 111,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,692,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 29,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 25,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 522,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,559,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.33. The stock had a trading volume of 544,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,600. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.70 and a one year high of $132.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.15.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.