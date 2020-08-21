Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 720,291 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,972,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 720,291 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 1.14% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $78,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPAB. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $24,074,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $16,302,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 304.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 620,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,747,000 after buying an additional 466,979 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,721,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 746,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,561,000 after purchasing an additional 188,097 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPAB traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $30.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,191,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,379. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $31.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average is $30.43.

