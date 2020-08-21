Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $92,656,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4,218.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,298,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,266,000 after buying an additional 4,198,913 shares during the period. Garrison Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $54,370,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 123.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,373,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,684,000 after buying an additional 759,959 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,872,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,071,000 after buying an additional 717,649 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.39. 679,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,818. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.77 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

