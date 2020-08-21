Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPB. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 113.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,038,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,563 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1,416.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,145,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,952 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth about $38,340,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 224.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 865,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,942,000 after purchasing an additional 598,865 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 78.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,140,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,648,000 after acquiring an additional 500,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPB. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

CPB traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.54. 2,130,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,505,612. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $57.54. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.23.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 46.05%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

