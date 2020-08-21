Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 91.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 739.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter valued at $34,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 7,700.0% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Macy’s by 4,465.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the period. 89.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of M stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $6.26. The stock had a trading volume of 16,613,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,973,902. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.50. Macy’s Inc has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $18.57.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Macy’s Inc will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

M has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

