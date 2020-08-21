Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,262 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,069,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,391,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $397,000.

SPIP stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.90. The company had a trading volume of 331,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,321. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $31.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.74.

