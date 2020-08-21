Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,235 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $469,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 426.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 282.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 18,143 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 487,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,164,000 after buying an additional 74,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on WWE. Loop Capital raised their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.81.

Shares of WWE traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.73. The stock had a trading volume of 321,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,782. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.37. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.89 million. Equities analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.