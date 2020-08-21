Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $3.39 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.86. 5,238,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,314,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.75 and its 200 day moving average is $89.19. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.87.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

