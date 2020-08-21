Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,779 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COR traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $122.08. 264,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,539. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.29. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $90.07 and a 12 month high of $130.56.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $150.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.87 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total transaction of $96,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Iv Aiv Gp L.L.C. Crp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $249,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,251,717 shares of company stock valued at $281,447,061. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on COR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.50.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

