Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565,827 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. FAI Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of SCHP stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $61.49. 2,597,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,604. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $61.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.11.

