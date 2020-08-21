Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.46. 721,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,252. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.61. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $229.68.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

