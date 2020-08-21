Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total transaction of $3,842,008.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,148.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $271.48. The company had a trading volume of 952,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,545. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.57, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.29. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.53 and a 12-month high of $279.54.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $527.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 28th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WST shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BofA Securities raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

