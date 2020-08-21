Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 23,110 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 636.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,742 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,110 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $782,000. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in Walmart by 2.6% during the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 4,186 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 9.5% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Walmart by 2.7% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,281 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.12.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 259,605 shares of company stock worth $32,361,425. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $131.63. 8,276,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,200,633. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $137.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.36. The stock has a market cap of $373.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

