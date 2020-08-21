Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 259,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 16,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NULV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,194 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average of $28.01. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70.

