Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 37,229 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 92.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,229 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 2,040,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,558,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 9,449,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $52.89. 7,239,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,660,799. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.73 and a 200-day moving average of $47.09.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.