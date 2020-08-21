Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 520,064 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520,064 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $29,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,154,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6,354.5% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,478,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,670 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 932,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,030,000 after purchasing an additional 448,520 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,624,000 after purchasing an additional 268,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,305,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,908,000 after purchasing an additional 228,263 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $70.52. 328,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,128. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $77.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.42.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

