WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $92.00. The stock had a trading volume of 71,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,221. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.58. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $1,376,419.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,996.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $104,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

