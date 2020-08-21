Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cloudflare (NET)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) recently:

8/14/2020 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Cloudflare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $48.00.

7/30/2020 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $35.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/28/2020 – Cloudflare was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

7/22/2020 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/17/2020 – Cloudflare is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2020 – Cloudflare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

7/10/2020 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/9/2020 – Cloudflare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

7/6/2020 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/24/2020 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $27.00 to $39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.00. The stock had a trading volume of 110,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,892,451. Cloudflare Inc has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $45.28. The company has a quick ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.07. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. Pelion sold 1,500,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $46,740,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $298,023.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,573,399 shares of company stock valued at $385,359,418. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cloudflare by 159.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,051,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $1,284,000. 25.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

