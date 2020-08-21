Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 60,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000.

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fnd alerts:

Shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 17,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,597. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10. Western Asset Global High Income Fnd has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $10.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fnd

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.