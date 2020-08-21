Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives $54.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra raised Westlake Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WLK traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.78. 381,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,148. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $75.65. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.09.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 78,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 16,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.